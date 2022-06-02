Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises after U.S. crude drawdowns, supply tightness

06/02/2022 | 06:04pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture

(Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected amid high demand for fuel and OPEC+ agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week by 5.1 million barrels to 414.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Brent futures rose $1.16, or 1%, to $117.45 a barrel by 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.51, or 1.3%, to $116.77.

Prices, however, were also supported by the European Union's sixth package of sanctions against Russia, approved on Thursday, which will include an immediate ban on new insurance contracts for ships carrying Russian oil and a six month phase-out on existing contracts.

The benchmarks have mostly marched higher for several weeks as Russian exports have been squeezed by U.S. and EU sanctions against Moscow over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."

The market has also seen support from China's gradual emergence from strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Oil prices fell earlier on Thursday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on expectations Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August, a source told Reuters.

"While OPEC+ agreed to increase their production quota by a bit more than the market expected, in reality it does very little to add additional supplies as OPEC+ was already falling short of its existing quotas by over 2 million barrels per day," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston

Russian production has fallen by around 1 million bpd following sanctions.

One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers raising production to compensate for its lower output but not necessarily making up all the shortfall.

The Kremlin says it can re-route oil exports to minimize losses from EU sanctions, but analysts remain skeptical.

"The extent to which this will prove achievable is questionable, however. Russian oil production is therefore likely to fall again in the coming months," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch, who also questioned OPEC+'s ability to add considerably more oil to the market.

(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Rowena Edwards in London and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Barbara Lewis)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pU.S. JUDGE SETS PLEA HEARING FOR FCA US FOR FRIDAY AT 1 : 30 edt -…
RE
01:30pU.s. justice department charges stellantis unit fca us with crim…
RE
01:29pU.S. CFTC sues crypto exchange Gemini over misleading statements from 2017
RE
01:27pA coming crypto storm for central banks? Focus on digital money intensifies
RE
01:24pAmber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
RE
01:24pNATO chief says alliance in touch with Turkey over its concerns on Finland, Sweden
RE
01:24pUkraine's Zelenskiy eyes 'inflection point' as Russia tightens grip on key target
RE
01:19pRussia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips
RE
01:18pAmber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
RE
01:18pNikola founder trevor milton voted against co. proposal to issue…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Swiss catch inflation bug as prices rise fastest in 14 years
2China's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous c..
3China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
4Microsoft : FY22 Q4 FX Update Through May
5SFC Energy receives another order from Linc Polska of 180 EFOY Pro 2800..

HOT NEWS