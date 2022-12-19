Oil rises as China recovery, U.S. buyback plan brighten outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Monday as the
prospect of demand recovery, led by China's loosening of
COVID-19 curbs and the United States' decision to buy back oil
for its state reserves, gained the upper hand over global
recession fears.
Brent crude futures gained 74 cents, or 0.9%, to
$79.78 a barrel by 0458 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude was at $75.03 a barrel, up 74 cents, or 1%.
Both benchmarks plunged more than $2 a barrel last Friday,
following hawkish remarks from U.S. and European central banks
on interest rates hike that sparked worries of possible
recession.
China, the world's top crude oil importer and No. 2 oil
consumer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of
COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions.
"Despite a surge in COVID cases, the reopening optimism and
accommodative policy improve oil's demand outlook," CMC Markets
analyst Tina Teng said.
China's abrupt end to its 'dynamic zero' COVID policy is
breathing new life into its ailing aviation sector, with average
jet fuel demand jumping by 75%, or nearly 170,000 barrels per
day, in two weeks, according to satellite data firm Kayrros.
On Friday, news outlet Caixin reported that China plans to
increase flights with a goal to restore the country's average
daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6.
"The market will focus on the progress of demand resumption
in China...the general outlook is positive but the path of
recovery could be slow and bumpy given the severe COVID
situation in the near term," analysts from Haitong Futures said.
China also pledged to focus on stabilising its $17-trillion
economy in 2023 and step up policy adjustments to ensure key
targets are hit, said its top leaders and policymakers at a
closed-door two-day meeting for charting the economy's course
next year.
"The main tools for growth will be fiscal stimulus and
stable monetary policies. We expect there will be a fiscal
deficit of around 8% of GDP next year," said Iris Pang, chief
economist of Greater China at ING Bank.
An announcement by the U.S. Energy Department on Friday that
it will begin repurchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve for delivery in February next year also supported the
outlook for stronger prices.
This will be the United States' first purchase since this
year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile.
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Jacqueline Wong)