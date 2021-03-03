Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises as U.S. vaccine progress raises demand expectations

03/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as signs of progress in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States, the world's biggest consumer, raised demand expectations.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.25%, to $59.90 a barrel by 0757 GMT, recovering from three days of losses.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.38%, to $62.94 a barrel after four days of losses.

"Ongoing stimulus measures, as COVID-19 vaccinations speed up, have boosted sentiment," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every American adult by the end of May, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday after Merck & Co agreed to make rival Johnson & Johnson's inoculation.

Futures were down earlier in the day amid uncertainty over how much supply the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, will restore to the market at its Thursday meeting and a big build in U.S. crude inventories

The OPEC+ meeting on Thursday comes at a time when producers are generally positive on the oil market outlook compared with a year ago when they slashed supply to boost prices.

The market widely expects OPEC+ to ease production cuts, which were the deepest ever, by about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), with OPEC's leader, Saudi Arabia, ending its voluntary production cut of 1 million bpd.

Still, an OPEC+ technical committee document reviewed by Reuters called "for cautious optimism," citing "the underlying uncertainties in the physical markets and macro sentiment, including risks from COVID-19 mutations that are still on the rise".

Reinforcing concerns of potential oversupply, the American Petroleum Institute industry group reported U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 26, in stark contrast to analysts' estimates for a draw of 928,000 barrels. [API/S]

However, that build occurred while U.S. refining capacity was shut during the survey week because of cold weather in Texas. Refinery runs fell by 1.75 million bpd, the API data showed.

"The recent selloff may help reinforce Saudi's cautious stance and delay any production increase," said Stephen Innes, global market strategist at Axi.

"It's probably something that could sway the OPEC+ increase more back toward the 500,000 bpd as opposed to the 1.5 million bpd," he said.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Christian Schmollinger)

By Shu Zhang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 62.9 Delayed Quote.26.44%
WTI 0.84% 59.919 Delayed Quote.29.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aCommodity, bank stocks lift UK shares higher ahead of budget
RE
03:20aMCAFEE  : Who loves tax season besides accountants? Hackers
PU
03:20aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Executive Director and US Climate Envoy John Kerry discuss US-IEA collaboration on urgent actions to drive down emissions
PU
03:19aMichigan to loosen coronavirus curbs, allow larger gatherings
RE
03:12aOil rises as U.S. vaccine progress raises demand expectations
RE
03:08aPersimmon eyes full recovery next year after 2020 profit slump
RE
03:08aBelgian soccer club Bruges plans to list shares on stock market
RE
03:04aDUTCH POLICE : explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location
RE
03:04aDUTCH POLICE : Explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location
RE
02:58aPandemic-era investment rules pose hurdles for sovereign funds, report says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2Asian stocks perk up on economic cheer as Treasuries stabilise
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Texan chipmakers face slow recovery from power crisis as shortage looms
4Australian economy storms ahead as COVID recovery turns 'V-shaped'
5Dovish BOJ policymaker calls for new strategy to beat price stagnation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ