Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises as supply concerns outweigh U.S. fuel stocks build

06/29/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after dipping in early Asian trade, as concerns about global supply tightness outweighed a build in U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories.

Brent crude futures for September, the more actively traded contract, rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $113.08 a barrel at 0250 GMT. The less liquidly traded August contract, which expires Thursday, was at $116.08, down 18 cents, or 0.2%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.27.

"Crude oil pushed higher in early trading after a bullish inventory… The drawdown was driven by refiners increasing their throughput amid historically high refining margins," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to June 24, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 569,000 barrel drop, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed, even as U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles climbed.

Fuel stocks rose as refiners ramped up activity, operating at 95% of capacity, the highest for this time of year in four years.

But further disruptions to supply supported prices, the ANZ analysts said, amid the suspension of Libyan shipments from two key eastern ports, while Ecuador saw output fall due to ongoing protests.

Exports of Ecuador's flagship Oriente crude remain suspended under a force majeure declaration as the spread of anti-government protests hurts oil output, state-run Petroecuador said on Wednesday.

However, concerns over slowing economic growth continued to cap price gains.

"Recently central banks' aggressive rate hikes and a slowdown in the global economic growth have been pressuring commodity markets. Bets of more release of the U.S. oil reserve and OPEC's increase of oil output also retrained the oil market's upside momentum," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

A stronger dollar also capped price gains as it makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group, which includes allies such as Russia, began two days of meetings on Wednesday, though sources said there was little prospect of pumping more oil. (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aNZ central bank's new governance board begins work July 1
RE
12:21aSouth Korea's Yoon warns at NATO summit of threat to 'universal values'
RE
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
12:11aAs Tokyo's June flames out in record heatwave, a power plant shutdown stokes blackout concern
RE
12:11aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:10aUse energy crisis as chance to save it, environment agency tells Germans
RE
12:09aBUCKLE UP : How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
RE
12:05aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:05aChanel-backed 'activated silk' firm adds new investors
RE
12:03aGold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Becomes Signatory to UN's Sustainab..
2SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund III (three) Invests in ProteoBridge, a Deve..
3MetalsTech : Visible Gold Identified in UGA-41 Drill Core
4Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
5Saudi Arabia may raise Aug crude prices to Asia to near record levels

HOT NEWS