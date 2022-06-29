Oil rises as supply concerns outweigh U.S. fuel stocks build

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on
Thursday after dipping in early Asian trade, as concerns about
global supply tightness outweighed a build in U.S. gasoline and
distillate inventories.
Brent crude futures for September, the more actively
traded contract, rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $113.08 a barrel at
0250 GMT. The less liquidly traded August contract,
which expires Thursday, was at $116.08, down 18 cents, or 0.2%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
climbed 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.27.
"Crude oil pushed higher in early trading after a bullish
inventory… The drawdown was driven by refiners increasing their
throughput amid historically high refining margins," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to
June 24, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 569,000 barrel drop, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed, even as U.S. gasoline and distillate
stockpiles climbed.
Fuel stocks rose as refiners ramped up activity, operating
at 95% of capacity, the highest for this time of year in four
years.
But further disruptions to supply supported prices, the ANZ
analysts said, amid the suspension of Libyan shipments from two
key eastern ports, while Ecuador saw output fall due to ongoing
protests.
Exports of Ecuador's flagship Oriente crude remain suspended
under a force majeure declaration as the spread of
anti-government protests hurts oil output, state-run
Petroecuador said on Wednesday.
However, concerns over slowing economic growth continued to
cap price gains.
"Recently central banks' aggressive rate hikes and a
slowdown in the global economic growth have been pressuring
commodity markets. Bets of more release of the U.S. oil reserve
and OPEC's increase of oil output also retrained the oil
market's upside momentum," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
A stronger dollar also capped price gains as it makes oil
more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group, which includes allies such as
Russia, began two days of meetings on Wednesday, though sources
said there was little prospect of pumping more oil.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Arathy Somasekhar in
Houston; Editing by Kim Coghill)