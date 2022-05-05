Oil rises, defying stock market falls as supply concerns persist

* U.S. plans to buy back 60 mln barrels for emergency
stockpile
* U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring
OPEC
May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed for a third straight
session on Friday, shrugging off concerns about global economic
growth as worries about tightening supplies underpinned prices
ahead of an impending European Union embargo on Russian oil.
Brent futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $111.74 a
barrel by 0306 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude climbed 80 cents, or 0.7%, to $109.06 a barrel.
Brent and WTI are on track to rise for a second week in a
row, buoyed by the EU's proposal to phase out supplies of
Russian crude oil in six months and refined products by the end
of 2022. It would also ban all shipping and insurance services
for transporting Russian oil. The plan still requires unanimous
backing from the 27 countries in the bloc.
"There are concerns over global growth and what it could
mean for oil demand," said Warren Patterson who heads ING's
commodities research.
"However, the looming EU ban on Russian oil more than
offsets this for now, and so should limit the downside for
prices."
Wall Street stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors worried
that aggressive central bank policies around the world aimed at
tamping down inflation could shackle growth.
The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a
double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it
raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by
quarter of a percentage point to 1%.
On supply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, Russia and allied producers, known as OPEC+, agreed
as expected to another modest monthly increase in oil output.
Ignoring calls from Western nations to hike output more,
OPEC+ agreed to raise June production by 432,000 barrels per
day, in line with its plan to unwind curbs made when the
pandemic hammered demand.
Investors are also eyeing higher demand from the United
States this fall as Washington unveiled plans to buy 60 million
barrels of crude for its emergency stockpiles.
A U.S. Senate panel advanced a bill that could expose OPEC+
to lawsuits for collusion on boosting oil prices. Congress has
failed to pass versions of the legislation for more than two
decades, but lawmakers are worried about rising inflation and
high gasoline prices.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Laura Sanicola in
New York; editing by Richard Pullin)