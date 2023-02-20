Oil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday
amid optimism over China's demand recovery, concerns that
underinvestment will crimp future oil supply and as major
producers keep output limits in place.
Brent crude rose 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.47 a
barrel by 0445 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
for March, which expires on Tuesday, was at $76.78 a
barrel, up 44 cents or 0.6%. The more active April contract
was up 0.5% at $76.90.
The benchmarks settled down $2 a barrel on Friday, and
closed lower by about 4% last week after the United States
reported higher crude and gasoline inventories.
"Brent and WTI prices are up slightly this morning after
selling off on recent hawkish Fed commentary, following stronger
than expected
CPI
and
PPI
data released in the U.S.," said Baden Moore, head of
commodities research at National Australia Bank.
While last week's announcement that the U.S.
will sell
26 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic
Petroleum Reserves adds some downward pressure to the market,
global supply looks to be "flat to down" versus the previous
corresponding period after factoring in production cuts by
Russia and OPEC+, added Moore.
He was referring to the
agreement
by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and allies, a group known as OPEC+, last October to cut
oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) until
the end of 2023.
Russia plans to
cut oil production
by 500,000 bpd, or around 5% of output, in March after the
West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.
"In that context, we continue to see a re-opening of
China, and a rebound in China and global jet demand to drive
upside risk to prices," Moore said. China is the world's largest
crude oil importer.
Analysts expect China's oil imports to hit an all-time
high in 2023 due to increased demand for transportation fuel and
as new refineries come onstream.
China, along with India, have become top buyers of Russian
crude following the European Union embargo.
At the same time, future oil supply shortages are likely to
drive prices toward $100 a barrel by the end of the year,
analysts from Goldman Sachs said in a Feb. 19 note.
Prices will move higher "as the market pivots back to
deficit with underinvestment, shale constraints and OPEC
discipline ensuring supply does not meet demand," they wrote.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)