Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming U.S. inflation data caps gains

Jan 12 (Reuters) -
Oil prices edged up on Thursday, building on gains in the
previous session as China's demand outlook improved, though
gains were limited ahead of upcoming inflation data from the
United States.
Brent crude had risen 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.83
per barrel by 0442 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
also rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.54 per barrel.
Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday's session, boosted by
hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over
the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output.
"China is speeding up stockpiles for crude oil ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday, as the demand outlook has been improved
amid a U-turn in its COVID policy," said Tina Teng, an analyst
at CMC Markets.
Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the
end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for
fuel will grow in 2023.
It industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6% in
2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology said, despite production and logistics
disruptions from COVID-19 curbs.
"There is continued optimism in the oil market fuelled by
China's re-opening, and as Chinese New Year approaches,
increased travels should support gasoline and jet fuel demand,"
said Serena Huang, head of APAC analysis at Vortexa.
So far, China's outbound flight bookings were at only 15% of
pre-pandemic levels in the week after the country announced it
would reopen its borders, despite a 192% jump from the same
period last year, travel data firm ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
Upcoming U.S. inflation data however is a key risk
factor for oil, CMC Market's Teng added. That is leading traders
to become cautious ahead of the data release on Thursday.
Economists are expecting the rise in core U.S. consumer
prices to slow to an annual pace of 5.7% in
December, versus 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month headline
inflation is seen at zero.
Additionally, the market is bracing for additional curbs
aimed at Russian fuel products sales set to come into force in
February as the European Union (EU) keeps working on more
sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the upcoming
EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on
Feb. 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne
imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December.
An international price cap imposed on sales of Russian crude
took effect on Dec. 5.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Emily Chow in Singapore;
Editing by Himani Sarkar and Bradley Perrett)