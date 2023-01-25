Oil rises on China demand recovery hopes, likely unchanged OPEC+ output policy

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil edged up
on Wednesday as optimism for demand recovery in China and a
likely unchanged output cut decision by major oil producers
offset global recession worries.
Brent crude rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.35 per
barrel by 0501 GMT after falling 2.3% in the prior session. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 13 cents, or
0.2%, to $80.26 per barrel, after a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.
"Expectations that China's fuel demand will recover in the
second half of the year are growing and are likely to support
the market sentiment," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager
of research at Nissan Securities.
Analysts from the Bank of America Securities said the
reopening of the Chinese economy could unleash a large wave of
pent-up demand over the next 18 months.
On the supply side, volumes should remain steady for the
medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is
expected to keep their output quotas.
An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group's
current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+
sources said on Tuesday, as the hopes for higher Chinese demand
are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy.
OPEC+ in October decided to trim output by 2 million barrels
per day from November through 2023 on a weaker economic outlook.
However, gains in oil prices were capped by a
bigger-than-expected build in U.S. oil inventories that was
reported after the market settled on Tuesday.
U.S. crude stocks rose by about 3.4 million barrels in the
week ended Jan. 20, according to market sources citing American
Petroleum Institute figures. That was triple the forecast for an
about 1 million build in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.
Nissan's Kikukawa, however, expects the build "to be
temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the
United States a few weeks ago would only impact data in the next
couple of weeks".
Official data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration will be released later on Wednesday.
Kikukawa expects WTI to trade in a range between $75 and $85
a barrel in the coming weeks.
Markets are also watching out for interest rate decisions
from central banks for more trading cues.
"It seems that the absence of hawkish Fed comments from the
current blackout period has removed a key overhang for risk
sentiments for now, providing some renewed traction back into
growth," Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note.
Investors are waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve
will "react to recent downside surprise in inflation and growth"
when it meets next week, the analyst added.
Data on Wednesday showed Australian inflation shot to a
33-year high last quarter as the cost of travel and electricity
jumped, a shock result that adds to the case for the country's
central bank to raise interest rates again next month.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Himani Sarkar)