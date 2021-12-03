Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand

12/03/2021 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, Mexico

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending gains after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant dents demand, but prices were still on course for a sixth week of declines.

Brent crude futures rose $1.34 cents, or 1.9%, to $71.01 a barrel by 0752 GMT, after climbing 1.2% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.38, or 2.1%, to $67.88 a barrel, adding to a 1.4% gain on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, surprised the market on Thursday when it stuck to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) supply in January.

"Unless we get a major Omicron escalation...this week's lows for Brent and WTI likely represent the lows for the medium-term," Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at OANDA said.

However, the producers left the door open to changing policy swiftly if demand suffered from measures to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. They said they could meet again before their next scheduled meeting on Jan. 4, if needed.

That boosted prices with "traders reluctant to bet against the group eventually pausing its production increases," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Wood Mackenzie analyst Ann-Louise Hittle said it made sense for OPEC+ to stick with their policy for now, given it was still unclear how mild or severe Omicron turns out to be compared with previous variants.

"The group's members are in regular contact and are monitoring the market situation closely," Hittle said in emailed comments.

"As a result, they can react swiftly when we start to get a better sense of the scale of the impact the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could have on the global economy and demand."

The market has been roiled all week by the emergence of Omicron and speculation that it could spark new lockdowns, dent fuel demand and spur OPEC+ to put its output increases on hold.

For the week, Brent was poised to end down about 2.4%, while WTI was on track for a 0.4% drop, with both heading lower for a sixth straight week for the first time since November 2018.

JPMorgan analysts said the market fall implied an "excessive" hit to demand, while global mobility data, excluding China, showed that mobility is continuing to recover, averaging at 93% of 2019 levels last week.

"So far we see no signs of demand weakening on (a) global scale," JPMorgan commodities analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin and Kim Coghill)

By Roslan Khasawneh and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aChina sets 2022 annual thermal coal prices at 700 yuan/t - media
RE
03:19aMajor CEE currencies set to strengthen over next 12 months
RE
03:18aShares in drugmaker Sobi tumble as Advent, Aurora withdraw $8 billion bid
RE
03:13aDubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid
RE
03:13aFTSE 100 to Open Higher
DJ
03:11aChina allows insurers to participate in securities lending
RE
03:09aBank Indonesia governor says stands ready to stabilise the exchange rate
RE
03:08aChina shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain
RE
03:08aGoogle delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider
RE
03:07aChina iron ore futures fall as utilisation rates slip for seventh week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
2Stocks stumble as bond traders turn to jobs data
3DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
4Allianz aims for 5-7% annual EPS growth for 2022-24
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Wall Street Rebound to Boost European Shares; U..

HOT NEWS