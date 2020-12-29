Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand

12/29/2020 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday for the third time in four sessions on expectations for rising fuel demand, as the United States moved towards expanding its pandemic aid payments and with a final Brexit deal set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.

Brent crude was up 49 cents, or 1%, at $51.35 a barrel by 0756 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 41 cents, or 0.9%, to $48.03 a barrel.

"Markets feel very rangy into the New Year, but should find support today from broader risk markets as stocks are soaring on the prospects of larger stimulus checks," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker.

"However, for oil markets gains could be limited due to the new COVID variant and OPEC meeting overhangs."

Crude rose along with a gains in Asian shares, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high on rising investor risk appetite as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to raise pandemic relief payments to $2,000 from $600. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Senate still needs to vote on the measure.

Forecasts for tightening U.S. crude oil stocks also added support to prices.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have declined last week, while refined products inventories likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of this week's data showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude stocks likely fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 25.

Still, concerns over coronavirus lockdowns capped gains.

A new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom has led to the reimposition of movement restrictions, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices, while hospitalizations and infections have surged in parts of Europe and Africa.

A Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, also looms over the market.

OPEC+ is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market. The group is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, and Russia supports another increase of the same amount in February.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he expected that in 2021 there would be 5 million to 6 million bpd of additional oil demand, which has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,455 contracts to 325,787 during the period.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jan Harvey)

By Naveen Thukral


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.16% 0.9061 Delayed Quote.6.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.41% 73.58044 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:17aTHE BANKING JOBS : cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
PU
03:15aSOCAR, ENOC offer lowest prices for Feb LNG cargoes to Pakistan
RE
03:15aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:15aGERMAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY : Bundeskartellamt's 2020 market power report on the electricity generation sector
PU
03:14aKenyan shilling steady; importer demand sluggish
RE
03:14aOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
03:11aANALYSIS : Thumbs up for emerging markets' QE experiment but risks loom
RE
03:02aGold gains as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. Senate stimulus vote
RE
02:56aEU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
3EUROSTOXX : Wall Street follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit
4CNOOC LIMITED : Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ