Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises on hopes for COVID-19 vaccine, declining U.S. crude stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine continued to bolster sentiment and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Brent crude rose $1.17, or 2.7%, to $44.78 a barrel at 0925 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.17 cents, or 2.8%, to $42.53 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained nearly 3% on Tuesday.

"This week's news about a coronavirus vaccine was encouraging and, alongside short-covering activity, strongly supported oil prices on Monday and Tuesday," said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analyst for UBS.

The bank cautioned that European lockdowns and restored Libyan oil output could weigh on prices in the short term, but forecast oil at $60 a barrel by the end of 2021 based on the likelihood that producers would continue to rein in supply.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.1 million barrels last week to about 482 million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a reduction of 913,000 barrels. [API/S]

Both Brent and U.S. oil prices are up more than 13% this week since initial trials data showed the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech was 90% effective.

Although oil prices are supported by the positive news on the vaccine, the overall fuel demand outlook remains clouded as coronavirus restrictions are reimposed in Europe and United States.

"Hopes of a return to pre-COVID normalcy next year have been given a huge boost this week. Before then, however, a difficult winter is on the cards. Infection rates are still accelerating in several parts of the world including the U.S.," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Renewed restrictions in Europe and the United States to combat the coronavirus have slowed the pace of the fuel demand recovery, offsetting a rebound in Asian economies where consumption has almost returned to pre-COVID levels.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edmund Blair)

By Noah Browning

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 7.60% 112.76 Delayed Quote.209.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.82% 44.84 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.66% 5048.45 End-of-day quote.19.51%
WTI 2.32% 42.58 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aFederal Council adopts dispatches on amendment of DTAs with Liechtenstein, Malta and Cyprus
PU
04:43aOil rises on hopes for COVID-19 vaccine, declining U.S. crude stocks
RE
04:41aEU-UK TRADE TALKS SET TO GO PAST MID-NOVEMBER DEADLINE : sources
RE
04:27aFederal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games
RE
04:23aSSE : commits to ‘net zero' carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest
PU
04:21aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Survey of market expectations
PU
04:17aWater and Sanitation on Vaal dam water levels
PU
04:17aStatistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 12 Nov
PU
04:17aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : US–SA business and investment roundtable
PU
04:11aDollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4MODERNA, INC. : Why Pfizer?s ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon
5ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group