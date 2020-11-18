Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices firmed on Wednesday as hopes that producer group OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in oil output to offset a bigger than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 1.2%, to $44.28 a barrel by 1046 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, or 1.1%, to $41.87.

"Oil prices today are modestly rising on hopes that OPEC+ will decide to postpone its planned production increase in January and on the latest vaccine euphoria," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

U.S. companies Pfizer and Moderna have raised hopes of containing the COVID-19 pandemic with reports of high success rates for their coronavirus vaccines.

To tackle weaker energy demand as the pandemic continues its second wave, Saudi Arabia has called on fellow members of the OPEC+ group - comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia - to be flexible in responding to oil market needs.

OPEC+ held a meeting on Tuesday that made no formal recommendation ahead of the group's full ministerial meeting on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss policy.

Members of OPEC+ are leaning towards delaying a previously agreed plan to boost output in the new year by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2% of global demand, sources told Reuters this week. They are considering options to delay the increase by three or six months.

Both benchmarks were down earlier in the session after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, well above expectations of a build of 1.7 million barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts. [EIA/S] [API/S].

"The dismal crude data was countered by the 5 million barrel drawdown in distillate stocks whilse gasoline inventories built a tad," said Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM.

Official Energy Information Administration data is due to be released later on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ahmad Ghaddar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 44.14 Delayed Quote.-33.67%
MODERNA, INC. -4.90% 93.15 Delayed Quote.376.23%
PFIZER INC. -3.46% 36.04 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.74% 75.6737 Delayed Quote.23.12%
WTI 1.21% 41.765 Delayed Quote.-32.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:26aOil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
RE
06:23aWorld stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips
RE
06:18aBerkshire's bet a bright spot in gloomy year for Big Pharma stocks
RE
06:17aChina's Xi to take spotlight at Asia-Pacific summit in Trump's absence
RE
06:17aLowe's forecasts holiday profit below estimates
RE
06:17aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF LEBANON : The President was briefed about the results of the Defense Minister's visit to Iraq, and was informed on measures in combatting Corona virus, by the Interior Minister.
PU
06:14aPATRICIA POPPE : PG&E appoints Patricia Poppe as chief executive officer
RE
06:14aGM WILL ANNOUNCE BOOSTED SPENDING PLANS FOR EVS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
06:14aEU advises temporary, targeted government spend on COVID recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4Bitcoin breaks $18,000 with all-time high in sight
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group