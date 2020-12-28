Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

12/28/2020 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose to hit $52 a barrel on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a coronavirus aid package and the start of a European vaccination campaign outweighed concern about weak near-term demand.

After Trump backed down from a threat to block the package, Democrats on Monday will try to push through expanded $2,000 relief payments. Europe, meanwhile, launched a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.9%, at $51.74 a barrel at 1316 GMT, after trading as high as $52.02 and reversing an earlier decline. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 59 cents, or 1.2%, to $48.82.

"The signing of the U.S. stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA.

Oil has recovered from historic lows hit this year as the emerging pandemic hammered demand. Brent reached $52.48 on Dec. 18, its highest since March.

But, the emergence of a new variant of the virus has led to movement restrictions being reimposed, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices.

Oil remains vulnerable to any further setbacks in efforts to control the virus, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a note.

Also coming into focus will be a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

The group is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market.

OPEC+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday the deal could be adjusted if the market recovers more quickly than expected.

(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta and Naveen Thukral; editing by Jason Neely)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.71% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
WTI 1.82% 48.411 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:35aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:32aOil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill
RE
08:31aZK International's Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Completes its Smart Contract on the Heels of Bitcoin Hitting a High of $26,700
PR
08:29aU.s. screened 1.28 million people at airport checkpoints sunday, the highest number since mid-march -- tsa
RE
08:27aUK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship
RE
08:23aMSP ROUND-UP : Top Cybersecurity Blogs of 2020
PU
08:22aThailand imposes entertainment curbs in capital to thwart virus spread
RE
08:20aAfter Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks
RE
08:19aEx-minister dies of COVID as Japan closes to foreigners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5S&P 500 : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ