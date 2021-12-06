Oil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document

CARACAS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government estimates
income from crude exports will finance 61% of its national
budget next year, according to a document seen by Reuters, as
U.S. sanctions complicate sales by state oil company PDVSA
.
PDVSA's income has been hit by production falls after years
of divestment and bad management, as well as sanctions levied
against it in 2019.
Global allies have helped Venezuela increase output this
year and it sells an average of 500,000 barrels per day despite
Washington's sanctions, improvements hailed by President Nicolas
Maduro, whom the United States does not recognized as the
country's leader.
The budget document did not specify any production or price
per barrel estimates.
Neither the communications ministry nor PDVSA responded to
requests for comment.
"The government is developing a series of negotiations that
point toward the loosening and then elimination of sanctions,"
the government said in its budget proposal. "Meanwhile in
parallel we continue to work on the reaffirmation of ties and
connections with new strategic partners."
There is no evidence Washington is considering lifting
sanctions.
Oil income - equivalent to some $8.2 billion by government
calculations - will cover health and education spending and
public sector salaries, the proposal estimates.
The total budget is equivalent to some $13.56 billion.
This year oil income financed about 29% of the budget,
around $1.3 billion through August.
The proposal did not lay out government estimates for
economic growth, inflation or the exchange rate for next year.
The central bank has not released economic data since the end of
2019.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas;
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)