Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh, market eyes more stimulus

12/31/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global crude oil markets have lost about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns paralysed much of the global economy, but prices have rebounded strongly from their lows as governments rolled out stimulus.

On Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, Brent was down 8 cents, or 0.2%, at $51.55 a barrel, as of 0756 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $48.27 a barrel.

"It is kind of year-end quiet but a weaker dollar is helping keep a floor under markets," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Brent and WTI have more than doubled from decade-lows seen in April, putting past a year which marked the first negative prices for WTI that shocked investors globally.

Asian shares edged up on Thursday and were set to end a tumultuous 2020 at record highs, after growing investor hopes for a global economic recovery caused the dollar to fall further against most major currencies.[MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar was ending 2020 in a downward spiral with investors wagering a global economic recovery will suck money into riskier assets even as the United States has to borrow ever more to fund its swelling twin deficits. [USD/]

Global commodity markets are poised to end 2020 on a strong note, with recovering demand and widespread stimulus packages buoying prices after a roller coaster ride caused by the coronavirus.

Roll-outs of vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars' worth of fiscal support are expected to boost investment and spending in 2021.

In the short-term, concerns over coronavirus lockdowns are likely to cap gains.

A new variant of the virus in Britain has led to the reimposition of restrictions on movements, hitting near-term oil demand and weighing on prices, while hospitalizations and infections have surged in parts of Europe and Africa.

On the supply front, U.S. energy firms this week added 3 oil and natural gas rigs to the best quarter for boosting the rig count since the second quarter of 2017, according to data from Baker Hughes.

A Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)

By Naveen Thukral


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 2.22% 21.21 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.00% 531.35 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 51.52 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.11% 174.05 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
WTI -0.20% 48.289 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aAnalysis-Cuba's looming monetary reform sparks confusion, inflation fears
RE
03:19aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - Maratha Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
03:19aAnalysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
RE
03:17aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on December 30, 2020
PU
03:13aOil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh, market eyes more stimulus
RE
03:10aAUTORITI MONETARI BRUNEI DARUSSALAM : Policy Statement 2/2020
PU
03:02aChina stocks hit multi-year highs to close out 2020
RE
02:58aChina to add overseas iron ore resources, ban new steel capacity -ministry
RE
02:54aTAKE FIVE : Vaccine over virus (or Happy New Year)
RE
02:49aChina to release more meat from state reserves as holidays near
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
4Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : SIZZLING HOT: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ