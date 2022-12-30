Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on
Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual
gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies
due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand
from the world's top crude importer China.
Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to
$83.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after settling 1.2% down in the
previous session.
Brent looked set to end the year with a 7.6% gain, after
jumping 50.2% in 2021. Prices surged in March to a peak of
$139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia
invaded Ukraine, sparking supply and energy security concerns.
U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.63, up 23
cents, or 0.3%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday. It is on
track to rise 4.5% in 2022, following a 55% gain last year.
While an increase in year-end holiday travel and Russia's
ban on crude and oil product sales are supportive of oil prices,
declining consumption due to a deteriorating economic
environment next year will offset supply tightness, said CMC
Markets analyst Leon Li.
"The global unemployment rate is expected to rise
rapidly in 2023, restraining energy demand. So I think oil
prices may fall to $60 next year," he said.
Oil prices cooled quickly in the second half this year as
central banks across the world hiked interest rates to fight
inflation, boosting the U.S. dollar. That made
dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for
holders of other currencies.
Also, China's zero-COVID restrictions, which were only eased
in December, squashed oil demand recovery hopes for the world's
No. 2 consumer. While China is expected to slowly recover in
2023, a surge in COVID cases in the country and global recession
concerns are clouding the commodities demand outlook.
"The recent easing of travel restrictions was expected to
boost oil demand; however, the sharp increase in COVID cases in
China has raised serious concerns over a potential global
outbreak," John Driscoll, director at consultancy JTD Energy
Services, said.
In response to China's surge in COVID cases, several
countries including the United States, South Korea and Japan
have imposed mandatory COVID tests on travellers from China.
A health data firm estimated that around 9,000 people in
China are probably dying from COVID each day, as infections
spread in the world's most populous nation.
Looking ahead on supplies, western sanctions will push
Russia to divert more crude and refined products exports from
Europe to Asia.
In the United States, output growth in top oil-producing
states has slowed despite higher prices. Inflation, supply chain
snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower
their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas found.
"This year has been an extraordinary year for commodity
markets with supply risks leading to increased volatility and
elevated prices," ING analyst Ewa Manthey said.
"Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty,
with plenty of volatility."
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)