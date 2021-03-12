Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil settles near $70/bbl on hopes of recovering demand

03/12/2021 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil settled near $70 a barrel on Friday, supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Benchmark Brent settled down 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.22 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also ended down 41 cents to $65.61 a barrel.

Brent and U.S. crude ended the week roughly flat after prices touched a 13-month high on Monday, following seven straight weeks of gains.

"Demand for risky assets such as oil continues to be buoyed by the White House relief package and an almost daily flow of optimistic vaccine headlines," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast a stronger oil demand recovery this year, weighted to the second half. OPEC, Russia and its allies decided last week to maintain its output curbs almost unchanged.

U.S. drillers are also holding back, cutting the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time since November, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

"The stronger-than-expected rebound in the second half of this year implies that the global economy and hence oil demand outlook is close to shaking off its COVID woes," PVM analysts said.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline was the most bullish in nearly a decade.

The United States, world's largest oil consumer, saw a big draw on U.S. gasoline stocks last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refining output. [EIA/S]

Sustained higher oil prices are expected to encourage U.S. producers to increase output, which could eventually weigh on prices, JPMorgan analysts wrote.

JPMorgan expects U.S. oil output to average 11.36 million barrels per day this year compared with 11.32 million bpd in 2020.

Earlier this week, the government revised down 2021's decline expected in U.S. crude production. Output is seen falling 160,000 bpd to 11.15 million bpd, a smaller decrease than its previous monthly forecast for a 290,000-bpd drop.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasalla, Florence Tan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.50% 69.21 Delayed Quote.31.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 73.257 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pTSX rises 0.02% to 18,848.78
RE
04:02pBoeing names new head of crucial 737 MAX program -memo
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially rose 2.64%, the dow unofficially added 4.07%, the nasdaq unofficially gained 3.09%
RE
03:49pBoeing unveils order for troubled 737 MAX, shares jump
RE
03:49pCrypto investor 'Metakovan' named as buyer of $70 million digital artwork
RE
03:49pOil settles near $70/bbl on hopes of recovering demand
RE
03:45pWORLD BANK  : Digital resilience is key to post-COVID recovery in Eurasia
PU
03:25pS&p 500 trims losses, last down 0.02% near session high
RE
03:22pDollar rises with Treasury yields as economic prospects rise
RE
03:20pMexican president vows to challenge suspension of electricity law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ