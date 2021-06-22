Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production

06/22/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after Brent rose above $75 a barrel for the first time in over two years, as OPEC+ discussed raising oil production.

Brent crude futures settled down 9 cents to $74.81 a barrel after hitting a session high of $75.30 a barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $73.06 a barrel.

OPEC+ is discussing a gradual increase to oil output from August, but no decision has been taken on the exact volumes, an OPEC+ source said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, is already returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to unwind last year's record output curbs gradually as pandemic-hit demand recovers.

The group meets next on July 1.

Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks in response to the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and an expected pick-up in summer travel.

"(Because) of tight physical markets and healthy demand perceptions, the risk remains skewed to the upside," oil brokerage PVM said.

BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 a barrel in 2022.

The heads of top energy companies said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday that while benchmark oil prices could hit $100 a barrel and price volatility could also grow due to lower investments and the energy transition.

"There's a lot of people talking about $100 crude and that's driving the market," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney on Tuesday told Reuters there was "a very strong possibility" high price levels would be sustained over the coming years, "and if they do, it's very good for our strategy."

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country's presidential election.

Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting U.S. President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to have dropped for a fifth consecutive week last week, with distillate and gasoline stocks both rising, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.85% 322.7 Delayed Quote.24.35%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.47% 631.32 Delayed Quote.42.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pFed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says
RE
03:47pFacebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push
RE
03:46pFord to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles
RE
03:40pS&p 500 last up 0.64% after powell testimony to congress
RE
03:36pEyewear company Warby Parker files confidentially for U.S. listing
RE
03:19pChile's central zone hit by magnitude 5.2 quake, no damage reported
RE
03:19pStrong tremour felt in chile`s central zone - reuters witnesses
RE
03:17pOil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production
RE
03:14pBrazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal
RE
03:12pFormer CannTrust CEO, directors charged in illegal pot growing case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS