Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

08/09/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by almost 3% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.

Brent crude futures fell by $1.87, or 2.6%, to $68.83 a barrel by 1330 GMT after a 6% slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.96, or 2.9%, to $66.32 after plunging by nearly 7% last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.

"Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate," RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.

The restrictions include flight cancellations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.

On Monday, China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.

China's export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods, while import growth was also weaker than expected.

"Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

China's crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.

A rally in the U.S. dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday's stronger than expected U.S. jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten U.S. monetary policy.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

(Reporting by Dmitry ZhdannikovAdditional reporting by Sonali PaulEditing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.6253 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.17927 Delayed Quote.5.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.677461 Delayed Quote.5.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.011447 Delayed Quote.2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 68.74 Delayed Quote.34.56%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.92% 583.8646 Delayed Quote.36.34%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.96% 363.2356 Delayed Quote.40.65%
WTI -1.29% 66.338 Delayed Quote.43.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aS&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
09:38aOil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
RE
09:36aTSX opens lower as oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
09:35aMexico's central bank seen hiking interest rate to 4.50%
RE
09:35a17 of 19 analysts predict mexico's central bank will raise key interest rate 25 basis points to 4.50% on thursday
RE
09:35aOne analyst expects mexico central bank to raise interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%; another estimates rate will be held at 4.25%
RE
09:34aTSX opens lower as oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
09:26aSamsung leader Jay Y. Lee granted parole, to leave prison on Friday
RE
09:21aCanadian dollar firms as U.S. infrastructure bill makes progress
RE
09:17aKenya's Safaricom to let users swap Bonga points for shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks marginally higher as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices

HOT NEWS