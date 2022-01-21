Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slides but set for 5th weekly gain on lingering supply concerns

01/21/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices slid for a second day on Friday, pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories while investors took profits after the benchmarks touched seven-year highs earlier in the week.

However, both crude benchmarks were heading for a fifth straight weekly gain, rising over 1% this week. Prices have risen more than 10% so far this year on concerns over tightening supplies.

Brent futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $87.71 a barrel by 1:52 p.m. EST (1852 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $84.97.

Earlier in the week, both Brent and WTI rose to their highest since October 2014.

"The latest pullback is most likely due to a combination of pre-weekend profit-taking and the absence of fresh bullish catalysts," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock, noting Thursday's bearish data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported the first U.S. stockbuild since November and gasoline inventories at an 11-month high, against industry expectations.

Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said oil futures started their current decline "shortly after the EIA inventory data on Thursday, which showed a surprising rise against expectations" for a drop in crude stocks.

Erlam said the lower prices "came at a good time when crude was running into resistance at $90 and losing momentum." Once futures break over $90 a barrel, he said it likely won't be too long before we see triple digit oil prices.

Other analysts also said they expect the current pressure on prices to be limited owing to supply concerns and rising demand.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with Russia and other producers, is struggling to hit its monthly output increase target of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In the United States, energy firms cut oil rigs this week for the first time in 13 weeks. [RIG/U]

Tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East are also heightening fears of supply disruption.

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.

"With low spare OPEC+ capacity, low inventories and geopolitical tensions rising," analysts at Bank of America said they expect to see Brent at around $120 a barrel in mid-2022.

UBS expects crude oil demand to reach record highs this year and for Brent to trade in a range of $80-90 a barrel for now.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has raised its Brent price forecast to $100 a barrel in the third quarter, up from its previous projection of $90.

(Additional reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.56% 45.075 Delayed Quote.2.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 87.76 Delayed Quote.12.54%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.19% 98.78 Delayed Quote.1.70%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.03% 466.7323 Delayed Quote.13.75%
UBS GROUP AG -1.07% 17.49 Delayed Quote.7.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.92% 77.47512 Delayed Quote.1.62%
WTI 1.15% 85.01 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pU.S. and Russia agree to keep talking after meeting on Ukraine
RE
02:49pU.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling
RE
02:48pExclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization
RE
02:48pCanadian dollar gives back weekly gain on rising risk aversion
RE
02:48pEx-Giuliani associate Fruman sentenced to one year in prison in campaign finance case
RE
02:45pGm to invest more than $6.5 billion, create 4,000 jobs in michig…
RE
02:44pUS starts shipping free COVID tests amid Omicron -White House
RE
02:36pU.S. studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron
RE
02:32pGold set for second weekly gain as inflation risks boost appeal
RE
02:18pOil slides but set for 5th weekly gain on lingering supply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Serbian government blasts green groups for scuttling Rio's lithium proj..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS