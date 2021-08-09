Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slides more than 2% on China's virus curbs, strong dollar

08/09/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 2% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.

Brent futures were down $1.65, or 2.3%, to $69.05 a barrel by 1:21 p.m. EDT (1721 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.73, or 2.5%, to $66.55.

That put both benchmarks down more than 9% over the past six sessions and on track for their lowest closes since July 19.

In intraday trade, WTI fell to its lowest level since May.

"Oil prices are under considerable pressure ... with COVID concerns once again being front and centre," said Craig Erlam, senior analyst at OANDA. "Rising Chinese Delta cases and restrictions has cast doubt over the economy in the short-term."Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity.

China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.

China's export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods, while import growth was also weaker than expected.

China's crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.

A rally in the U.S. dollar, which hit nearly a three-week high against a basket of other currencies, also weighed on oil prices after Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten monetary policy.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors were focused on a number of Fed policymakers speaking on Monday and U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday which will be watched for further clues of when the Fed might start tapering.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, posted a deficit of 4.6 billion riyals ($1.23 billion) in the second quarter, a huge drop from the 109.2 billion riyals reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Saudi Aramco reported nearly a four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, and said it was scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jane Merriman and Paul Simao)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.79542 Delayed Quote.1.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.1744 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.38% 158.0899 Delayed Quote.23.95%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.05% 100.78 Delayed Quote.45.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.69971 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.28% 35.05 End-of-day quote.0.14%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.91% 401.46 Delayed Quote.50.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pFed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike
RE
02:53pTexas power demand expected to hit 2021 highs during heatwave
RE
02:53p28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding
RE
02:45pInvestment bankers to get biggest checks in decade as Wall Street bonuses jump - report
RE
02:36pEXCLUSIVE : Italian antitrust agency to investigate McDonald's franchise terms - document
RE
02:31pTMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021
AQ
02:31pGates Industrial Reports FX Boost to Sales -- Currency Comment
DJ
02:29pItalian antitrust authority to investigate mcdonald's franchise terms - document
RE
02:26pPeru's finance chief says mining taxes can rise without affecting competitiveness
RE
02:04pIndia's July fuel demand recovers to 3-month peak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides more than 2% on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS