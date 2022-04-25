Oil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

* Shanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fueling fresh outcry
* U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker
Hughes
* EU may hit Russia with 'smart sanctions' on oil imports -
media
TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices slumped to near
two-week lows on Monday, extending losses from last week, as
concerns grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and
potential U.S. rate hikes would hurt global economic growth and
fuel demand.
Brent crude futures were down $3.15, or 3.0%, at
$103.50 a barrel by 0326 GMT. They touched $103.41 earlier in
the session, the lowest since April 12.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell
$3.01, or 3.0%, to $99.06 a barrel, having skidded earlier to
$98.93, the lowest since April 12.
The benchmarks lost nearly 5% last week on demand concerns.
"Oil is rerating lower due to the China consumption hit
while the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to slow down
the US economy," SPI Asset Management Managing Director Stephen
Innes said in a note.
"Those are two gusty headwinds suggesting some oil bulls
will give way to recession fears and demand devastation."
Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have
erected fences outside residential buildings, sparking a fresh
public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city's
25 million people indoors.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated
that a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table"
when the Fed meets in May to approve the next, in what are
expected to be a series, of hikes this year.
On the supply side, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural
gas rigs for a fifth straight week amid high prices and prodding
by the government.
In Europe, the Russia-Kazakh Caspian Pipeline Consortium
(CPC) was resuming full exports from April 22 after almost 30
days of disruptions following repairs on one of its key loading
facilities, three sources told Reuters on Friday.
Some analysts said the worsening crisis in Ukraine could
raise pressure on the EU to sanction Russian oil and prices
could move higher later this year.
"Oil prices are not expected to fall below $90 a barrel due
to the prospect of a potential ban by the EU on Russian oil amid
a deepening Ukraine crisis," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general
manager of research at Nissan Securities.
The EU is preparing "smart sanctions" against Russian oil
imports, The Times reported on Monday, citing the European
Commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis.
Russia is Europe's top gas supplier and the world's
second-biggest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.
Emmanuel Macron's win in the French presidential election
could also support oil prices, some analysts felt.
"I would expect London to buy oil as he has been a highly
vocal supporter of the European Union oil embargo," said SPI
Asset's Innes.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)