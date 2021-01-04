Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision

01/04/2021 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery southeast of Paris

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped from multi-month highs in volatile trade on Monday as U.S. stocks fell near 2% on concerns over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia.

The oil market pared earlier losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, could not decide on Monday whether or not to increase output in February and will meet again on Tuesday.

Brent futures fell 50 cents, or 1.0%, to $51.30 a barrel by 1:44 p.m. EST (1844 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 66 cents, or 1.4%, to $47.86.

Earlier in the session, both benchmarks rose and fell by $1 a barrel with WTI reaching its highest since February and Brent its highest since March. The premium of Brent over WTI was on track to rise to its highest since May.

The S&P 500 and the Dow also fell from record levels on the first trading day of the year as President Donald Trump travels to Georgia in a bid to keep the U.S. Senate in the hands of his Republican Party.

OPEC+ oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns, while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC+ sources said.

Two sources said OPEC+ will meet again on Tuesday.

OPEC+ increased output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month but some members have questioned the need to increase more from February due to an upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vaccine rollouts have not been as successful for most of the world and that does not bode well for the case to hike oil production by another 500,000 bpd in February," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

In Europe, England was preparing for a new coronavirus lockdown, while Germany was weighing whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to make scarce supplies go further.

In the Middle East, meanwhile, tensions supported oil prices earlier in the day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and Iran resumed uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Barbara Lewis and Alexander Smith)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.48% 30155.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 51.44 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -1.59% 12684.729608 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.52% 12694.258087 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.52% 3699.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.65% 73.942 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.82% 48.009 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Markets"
01:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision
RE
12:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
RE
12:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide to Start 2021
DJ
12:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell cuts further three China firms from indexes after U.S. blacklist
RE
11:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall to Start 2021
DJ
10:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip to Start 2021
DJ
10:34aTSX rises on gains in materials stocks, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
10:33aU.S. stocks in 2020: a year for the history books
RE
10:27aTSX rises on gains in materials stocks, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Wobble to Start 2021
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ