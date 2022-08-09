Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise

* API shows crude, distillate stocks rise, gasoline stocks
fall
* Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue
* Coming up: U.S. government data on domestic crude
stockpiles
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on
Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories
unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in
demand, though concerns over supply kept losses in check.
Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to
$96.08 a barrel at 0323 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined
28 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.22 a barrel.
U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the
week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American
Petroleum Institute figures.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that crude
inventories would rise by around 100,000 barrels.
Official government data is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
EDT.
"Whatever crude demand destruction that occurs from a
weakening global economy won't be able to drag down oil prices
much lower given how low the supply outlook remains," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"Much attention is falling on Iran nuclear deal talks and
that could be a wildcard in providing much needed supplies."
The European Union on Monday put forward a "final" text to
revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which would boost Iran's crude
exports. A senior EU official said he expected a final decision
on the proposal within "very, very few weeks".
Both oil benchmarks were volatile on Tuesday, both rising
and falling by more than $1 a barrel during the session, but
they settled slightly lower as investors weighed recessionary
concerns with news that some oil exports had been suspended on
the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline that transits
Ukraine.
Ukraine halted oil flows on the Druzhba oil pipeline to
parts of central Europe because Western sanctions had prevented
a payment from Moscow for transit fees from going through.
Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have
been affected while the northern route serving Poland and
Germany was uninterrupted.
The Czech Republic's pipeline company MERO said it expected
Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech
Republic to restart within several days.
Adding to supplies, the operator of the giant Kashagan
oilfield in Kazakhstan has started gradually restoring output
after an emergency shutdown last week caused by a gas leak. The
Kashagan oilfield produces about 300,000 barrels per day.
Though concerns over a potential global recession have
weighed on oil futures recently, U.S. oil refiners and pipeline
operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second
half of 2022, according to a Reuters review of company earnings
calls.
(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur and Stephanie Kelly in
New York; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)