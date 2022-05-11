Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slips more than 1%, dogged by recession fears

05/11/2022 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong

(Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2%, to $106.26 a barrel by 0303 GMT. WTI crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2%, to $104.47 a barrel.

Oil prices are under pressure this week, along with global financial markets, on jitters over rising interest rates, the strongest U.S. dollar in two decades, concerns over inflation and possible recession. Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in world's top crude importer China have also impacted the market.

"Those recession concerns are drumming louder and taking oil lower this morning," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's Oversea Chinese Banking Corp, pointing to strong U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday.

U.S. headline CPI for the 12 months to April jumped 8.3%, reaffirming concerns that interest rates will need to rise quickly to tame it.

However, supply concerns stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bolstered the market, with prices rising over 35% so far this year. A pending European Union ban on oil from Russia, a key EU supplier of crude and fuels, that could further tighten global supplies is underpinning prices.

The EU is still haggling over the details of the Russian embargo. The vote needs unanimous support, but it has been delayed as Hungary opposes the ban because it would be too disruptive to its economy.

On Wednesday, oil prices jumped 5% after Russia sanctioned 31 companies based in countries that imposed sanctions on Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

That created unease in the market at the same time that Russian natural gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter. It was the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion.

Price gains have been limited by worries about demand destruction in China, as it attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Until we see some significant policy support coming through in China or policymakers adopt an alternative strategy to COVID (which seems very unlikely), oil prices could remain capped near term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In the United States, commercial crude inventories rose last week because of a record release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserves, but gasoline stockpiles declined ahead of the peak summer driving demand season, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Stephanie Kelly in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/11Oil slips more than 1%, dogged by recession fears
RE
05/11Bitcoin falls to 16 month low
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11China's ties with Philippines to strengthen under Marcos -ambassador
RE
05/11NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
RE
05/11Under an orange sky, largest U.S. wildfire menaces New Mexico towns
RE
05/11China to roll out new policies when necessary to support economy - senior party official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
2Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
3Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cu..
4Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up
5UPSTART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Upstart Hol..

HOT NEWS