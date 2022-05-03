Oil slips on China demand worries while EU weighs Russia oil ban

* Brent, WTI reverse early gains
* China COVID-19 lockdowns hurt near term demand
* EU set to finalise further Russia sanctions
MELBOURNE, May 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday
in a second day of thin trading in Asia, pulled in opposite
directions by China's COVID-19 lockdowns, which could weigh on
fuel demand, and prospects for a supply hit from a possible
European oil embargo on Russia.
Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to
$107.35 a barrel at 0532 GMT, wiping out gains earlier in the
day in trading thinned by holidays in China, Japan and parts of
Southeast Asia.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
similarly dropped 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $104.94 a barrel, after
hitting an intraday high of $105.80.
Both benchmark contracts rose more than 40 cents on Monday
and extended those gains modestly in early trade on Tuesday.
"The positive driver has been the EU embargo and whether
that will be announced," said Commonwealth Bank commodities
analyst Vivek Dhar.
"Your negative driver is Chinese COVID lockdowns. They're
both very important thematics."
Beijing, reporting dozens of new cases daily in an outbreak
that has entered its second week, is mass-testing residents to
avert a lockdown similar to Shanghai's over the past month.
Restaurants in the capital of the world's top oil importer
were closed for dining in, while many other venues were closed
and streets were quiet on Tuesday during a five-day Labour Day
holiday.
The European Commission is expected to finalise work on
Tuesday on a sixth package of European Union (EU) sanctions
against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, which would include
a ban on buying Russian oil.
The embargo may spare Hungary and Slovakia, both heavily
dependent on Russian crude, two EU officials said on Monday.
Tight fuel product supplies are adding to demand for crude,
which helped to drive up Brent and WTI by more than 40 cents on
Monday after a volatile session.
Record exports from the U.S. Gulf are eating into supplies
to the domestic U.S. market, ANZ Research analysts said in a
note. ANZ said that according to the cargo tracking service
Vortexa Analytics at least 2 million barrels per day of
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel flowed out of refineries in the
U.S. Gulf in April.
Traders will be closely watching U.S. inventory data. The
American Petroleum Institute industry group will report
stockpiles for the week ended April 29 on Tuesday, followed by
government data from the Energy Information Administration on
Wednesday.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average expected U.S.
crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to
April 29.
They also forecast distillate inventories, which include
diesel and heating oil, declined by 1.2 million barrels, while
gasoline stockpiles fell by 300,000 barrels.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Edmund Klamann)