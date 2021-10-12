Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis

10/12/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dropping for the first time in four days in what analysts called a breather after weeks of gains fueled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies.

Brent crude was down 6 cents at $83.59 a barrel at 0440 GMT, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5% advance.

U.S. oil fell 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel, having also gained 1.5% in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.

"There is still plenty of momentum behind the oil rally and the fundamentals remain extremely favorable," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Will it be a surprise to see oil back in the triple digits later this year? Probably not."

Power prices have risen to records in recent weeks, driven by energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States. Soaring natural gas prices are also encouraging power generators to swap the cleaner-burning fuel for oil.

Switching to oil from natural gas for power production may boost global demand for crude by between 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day, analysts have estimated.

In China, where major industrial regions are grappling with power shortages, thermal coal futures were on the rise again on Tuesday with prices gaining more than 10%. The government also announced it would fully liberalize the country's thermal power market.

Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures in recovering economies. Japan's wholesale inflation was at a 13-year high in September, data showed on Tuesday.

Qatar, the world's biggest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), on Monday told customers it was unable to help take the spark out of energy prices and supply more fuel to the market.

"We are maxed out, as far as we have given all our customers their due quantities," said Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi. "I am unhappy about gas prices being high."

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aTesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept - CPCA
RE
01:18aEvergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears
RE
01:16aOil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis
RE
12:47aAustralia, NZ dlrs steady as high commodity prices, rising yields support
RE
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Tumble as Energy -2-
DJ
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Tumble as Energy Crunch Stokes Inflation Fears
DJ
12:42aYen slumps as rising energy prices, U.S. yields bite
RE
12:32aGold edges higher as inflation angst lifts appeal
RE
12:32aGold edges higher as inflation angst lifts appeal
RE
12:21aTaiwan asks Australia to support regional trade bid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
2Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying conta..
3Business jet makers look to tap surging travel demand at Las Vegas air ..
4Samsung Electronics : leader Lee set to stand trial for alleged unlawfu..
5Mexico president says foreign companies smuggled fuel, names Trafigura

HOT NEWS