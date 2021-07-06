Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil soars to multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse

07/06/2021 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Tuesday including U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014 after OPEC+ producers fell out over plans to raise supply in the face of rising global demand.

Brent crude climbed 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.78 a barrel by 0748 GMT, a level not seen since October 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded up $1.75, or 2.3%, at $76.91, their highest since November 2014.

Talks collapsed on Monday among ministers from OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with Russia and others.

No date for resuming negotiations was agreed after the talks were carried over for a third day after disagreements last week.

The United Arab Emirates said it would go along with output increases but a deal fell through after the UAE rejected a separate proposal to extend curbs to end-2022.

Some OPEC+ sources said they still believed OPEC+ would resume discussions this month and agree to pump more from August while others said current curbs might stay in place.

"With large inventory drawdowns expected whether output remains unchanged or increases by 400,000 barrels per day per month (from August), oil prices are likely to remain well supported in the near term," analysts at bank ING said.

The Biden administration is pushing for a compromise solution in the talks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

"We are not a party to these talks, but Administration officials have been engaged with relevant capitals to urge a compromise solution that will allow proposed production increases to move forward," the spokesperson said.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels and that he hoped that within 10 days a date would be set for a new OPEC+ meeting.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54aNet-zero carbon impact on UK debt could be less than pandemic hit-OBR
RE
04:51aALIBABA  : Didi shares slump 25% on China crackdown
RE
04:50aAussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles
RE
04:45aAussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles
RE
04:43aGold tops $1,800/oz mark as dollar slips; focus on Fed minutes
RE
04:41aEuropean shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost
RE
04:41aOil soars to multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse
RE
04:39aUK construction activity grows at fastest rate since 1997 -PMI
RE
04:33aSainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy
RE
04:33aSainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Empathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 billion COVID loans
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices
5SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders d..

HOT NEWS