Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

03/05/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Friday, hitting their highest levels in nearly 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 93 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.76 per barrel after hitting a high of $64.94 earlier in the session.

Both contracts surged more than 4% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April, granting small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.

"OPEC+ has kept output steady indicating that it wants to take a cautious approach in normalising production," said Ravindra Rao, vice president, commodities at Kotak Securities.

"A steady rise in production can be absorbed with global demand improving and may not have much negative impact on price. Concerns will rise only if U.S. output rises in response to higher prices."

Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day through April even after oil prices rallied over the past two months.

"An array of factors coalesced to bring the parties together, but the resultant price increase will almost certainly push the parties to change their minds when they meet again on April 1, 2021," commodity analysts at Citigroup said in a note.

The OPEC+ decision to continue with the output cuts would hurt consumers in oil buying nations, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters on Friday.

"While OPEC+ clearly do see improving fundamentals for the oil market, they are still conscious of the fact that there is plenty of uncertainty around the demand outlook, and so do appear to be taking a more cautious approach," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy.

"There is also an element where OPEC+ do not believe that U.S. oil production will be able to respond to the higher price environment, at least not any time soon."

Analysts are reviewing their price forecasts to reflect the continued supply restraint by OPEC+ as well as U.S. shale producers, who are holding back spending in order to boost returns to investors.

Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecast by $5 to $75 per barrel in the second quarter and $80 per barrel in the third quarter of this year, while UBS raised its forecast for Brent to $75 per barrel and for WTI to $72 per barrel in the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Jane Wardell and Lincoln Feast.)

By Koustav Samanta and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.49% 102 Delayed Quote.11.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.04% 67.84 Delayed Quote.21.01%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.54% 329.29 Delayed Quote.24.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.13% 74.4089 Delayed Quote.0.98%
WTI 0.89% 64.771 Delayed Quote.23.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aOil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
RE
02:53aBritain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor
RE
02:47aOECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF CANADA : Thursday 11 March
PU
02:47aCONSUMER PRICES, OECD - UPDATED : 3 March 2021
PU
02:47aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND  : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Tuesday 9 March 2021
PU
02:45aIMF says will continue talks with Zambia, progress made
RE
02:44aCredit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
RE
02:40aChina defence spending gets mild boost amid economic caution
RE
02:32aForeign demand drives up German industrial orders in January
RE
02:32aHours-long reading of legislation delays debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare
3Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
4U.S. job growth likely regained steam in February
5Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ