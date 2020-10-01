Oil stable on U.S. stimulus hopes but demand fears linger

* Brent up 0.05%, WTI eases 0.02% by 0532 GMT
* Rising infections cap gains
* Trump administration proposes new stimulus package
*
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices were
steady on Thursday as renewed hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus
provided support but concerns over rising infections hampering
fuel demand capped gains.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
eased 1 cent to $40.21 a barrel at 0532 GMT , after jumping 2.4%
on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures climbed 2 cents to $42.32 a
barrel, after falling 0.2% overnight.
The Trump administration has proposed a new stimulus package
to House Democrats worth over $1.5 trillion.
"Even if Trump does sign it must still be approved and
originated by the House. Still, it appears progress is being
made with the Republicans at $1.5 trillion, and the Democrats at
$2.2 trillion," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for
Asia Pacific of OANDA.
"Now that we have a market spread, the odds of a compromise
have increased dramatically and this will be positive for
markets."
Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks
with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress on COVID-19 relief
legislation, and the House of Representatives postponed a vote
on a $2.2 trillion Democratic coronavirus plan to allow more
time for a bipartisan deal to come together.
WTI jumped on Wednesday after data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed crude and distillate
inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, fell more than
expected in the latest week.
But demand worries remain as the pandemic has infected over
7.2 million and killed more than 206,000 people in the United
States.
Growing supply from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) also weighed on the market, with
output having risen by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
September from August as some Libyan installations restarted and
Iran's exports grew, a Reuters survey found.
ANZ Research noted reports of Russia increasing production
beyond its quota within the grouping of OPEC and its allies,
called OPEC+.
"Increasing supplies from OPEC+ will be risking their
rebalancing effort as the market is still grappling with weak
demand," ANZ Research said.
In a Reuters survey, 40 analysts and economists now see
global demand contracting by 8 million-9.8 million bpd this year
versus 8 million-10 million bpd consensus last month.
However they trimmed their outlook for oil prices this year,
with the average of forecasts for benchmark Brent crude at
$42.48 a barrel for 2020 down from an average forecast of $42.75
last month.
The 2020 U.S. crude price outlook was at $38.70 per barrel
versus $38.82 predicted in August.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Seng Li Peng in
Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)