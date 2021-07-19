Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steadies after rout on rising COVID-19 cases, OPEC+ supply deal

07/19/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A closed petrol pump is seen in Chuquiaguillo, on the outskirts of La Paz

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after slumping around 7% in the previous session amid a broader market retreat led by concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which came just as producers inked a new supply deal.

Brent crude gained 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.00 a barrel by 0058 GMT. The U.S. crude contract for August delivery, which expires later on Tuesday, was up 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $66.91 a barrel. U.S. crude for September delivery was up around 1% at $66.99 a barrel.

The selloff, which pushed prices to their lowest in two months, "was largely due to concerns centered on the Delta variant and macro backdrop rather than a significant re-think of forward looking oil fundamentals," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

It came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, called OPEC+, reached a compromise on Sunday to increase output, but that was more "an unfortunate coincidence rather than a catalyst," RBC said, noting equities fell sharply and bonds rose.

That Delta variant of COVID-19, which is significantly more contagious than earlier ones, is now the dominant strain worldwide, U.S. officials said on Friday.

It has been detected in about 100 countries around the world and patchy rollouts of inoculation programmes in many countries are undermining the battle against the virus, raising the prospect of more lockdowns that would hit demand for oil products.

Still, RBC said high frequency indicators showed that restaurant bookings over the weekend in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, were at pre-COVID levels, while domestic flights were at the highest level since the pandemic started.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 68.66 Delayed Quote.41.32%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.12% 579.8305 Delayed Quote.40.87%
WTI -0.56% 66.473 Delayed Quote.48.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
07/19Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
RE
07/19Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears
RE
07/19India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths
RE
07/19India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 414,482 - health ministry
RE
07/19India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 374 - health ministry
RE
07/19RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 19, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%
3RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
5TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..

HOT NEWS