Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steadies as coronavirus worries offset more Russia sanctions

04/05/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of the Petroineos Ineos petrol refinery in Lavera

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied in volatile trade on Tuesday as growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand offset supply concerns after the United States and Europe planned to impose new sanction on Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Brent futures fell 38 cents, or 0.4%, to $107.15 a barrel by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $102.94.

Chinese authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial center's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city.

The West is planning new sanctions against Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine. President Joe Biden's national security adviser said new U.S. sanctions would be announced this week.

The European Union also proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on coal imports.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the ban on coal will be followed by oil and then gas.

Moscow, meanwhile, said Western allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Britain urged Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations to ban Russian ships from their ports, and agree to a timetable to phase out oil and gas imports from Russia.

"The threat of European sanctions on Russian oil remains an upside risk for crude prices," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, noting "The release of reserves has helped take some of the pressure off amid disruptions to Russian supply."To calm oil prices, U.S.-allied countries agreed last week to a coordinated oil release from strategic reserves for the second time in a month.

Prices rose earlier on Tuesday after sources told Reuters International Energy Agency (IEA) member states were still discussing how much oil they would release.

Supply concerns in several Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+), also supported prices.

Iraq pumped 4.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, 222,000 bpd short of its production quota under an agreement with other OPEC+ producers.

OPEC+ member Russia's daily oil and gas condensate production in early April has declined by 4% from March.

Kazakhstan, another OPEC+ producer, cut its oil output forecast to 85.7 million tonnes this year from the previous target of 87.5 million after damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Russia.

Oil prices could gain some support later Tuesday if analysts forecast are correct and U.S. crude inventories declined by 2.1 million barrels last week. [EIA/S] [API/S]

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will issue its inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Liz Hampton in Denver and Isabel Kua in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 staff members of russian embassy, foreign m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS