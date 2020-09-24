Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil steadies as frail demand outlook tempers U.S. stock drawdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:43am EDT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration picture

Oil prices steadied on Thursday, as a fall in U.S. inventories last week was tempered by a stronger dollar and a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe that led several countries to reimpose travel restrictions.

Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $41.87 a barrel by 1100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $40.01 per barrel.

Both benchmarks traded lower earlier in the session.

On Wednesday, prices climbed slightly after government data showed U.S. oil inventories fell last week.

Crude stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels, gasoline by 4 million barrels, and distillate stockpiles posted a surprise drawdown of 3.4 million barrels.

Still, fuel demand in the U.S. remains subdued as the pandemic limits travel. The four-week average of gasoline demand was 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the government data showed, down 9% from a year earlier.

"The current economic and oil backdrop is anything but encouraging and this capped the attempted rally," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

The jitters over demand and economic outlook due to the coronavirus resurgence have spurred a rally in the dollar as investors turned to safer assets, adding pressure on oil prices. A stronger dollar makes oil less attractive to buyers using other currencies.

Prices were also capped by data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity in September, the stalemate in the U.S. Congress over more fiscal stimulus and U.S. Federal Reserve officials flagging concerns about a stalling recovery.

In Europe, Britain, Germany and France imposed new restrictions to stem new coronavirus infections - all factors affecting the fuel demand outlook.

On the supply side, the market remains wary of a resumption of exports from Libya, although it is unclear how quickly it can ramp up volumes.

By Ahmad Ghaddar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.92% 26763.13 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 41.88 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
NASDAQ 100 -3.16% 10833.332616 Delayed Quote.28.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.02% 10632.985307 Delayed Quote.18.51%
S&P 500 -2.37% 3236.92 Delayed Quote.2.62%
WTI 1.65% 40.031 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
07:46aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble as Investors Weigh Risks
DJ
07:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil steadies as frail demand outlook tempers U.S. stock drawdown
RE
06:51aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble as Investors Weigh Risks
DJ
05:45aEUROPE : Global sell-off drives European stocks to near three-month lows
RE
05:40aU.S. Stock Futures Slide Ahead of Jobless Claims
DJ
09/23Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower -- Update
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group