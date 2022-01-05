Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steadies as investors weigh impact of Omicron surge

01/05/2022 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, though the upside remained limited after U.S. fuel inventories climbed.

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.03%, to $80.04 a barrel by 0716 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $77.01 a barrel.

The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late on Tuesday. Distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels in the week. [API/S]

The surging stockpiles, which exceeded analysts' expectations, undermined the bullish outlook from investors in the previous session when prices climbed more than 1% as market participants took the decision of major producers to add supply next month as a sign of confidence that surging COVID-19 cases would not hit demand for long.

"Rising U.S. production as more and more producers find it lucrative to return to the well pad is weighing on oil prices," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodities research at Religare Broking.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, on Tuesday agreed to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February, as it has every month since August.

The decision to stick to their output increase reflected the group's view that Omicron will only have a short-lived impact on global energy demand.

"Two consecutive days of strong gains have put crude in over-bought territory," said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, provider of oil market analysis.

Market sentiment will continue to see-saw, Hari said.

On one hand, there may be growing hopes that the Omicron variant may herald COVID-19's shift from a pandemic to a more easily manageable disease, at least in highly vaccinated parts of the world.

But on the other, prices may be hit by a sobering realisation that countries remain on high alert, and governments are not ready to relax restrictions as long as infections are spiking.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Mohi Narayan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 79.86 Delayed Quote.0.63%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.08% 680.0009 Delayed Quote.1.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.38% 421.3525 Delayed Quote.1.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.65% 75.741 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
WTI -0.12% 76.851 Delayed Quote.0.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aTaiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:52aLondon copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:50aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:50aIndia reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant
RE
02:48aMARKETMIND : Party over before it gets started
RE
02:47aJapan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
RE
02:42aBoy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 billion abuse settlement - WSJ
RE
02:38aTaiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions
RE
02:37aKenya private sector activity up to 14-month high in Dec -PMI
RE
02:37aChina's central bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS