Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steady after U.S. Capitol drama; tighter supplies in focus

01/06/2021 | 11:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve is seen in an aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, with investors focusing on the likelihood of tighter supplies after Saudi Arabia unilaterally agreed to cut output.

Brent crude was up 8 cents at $54.38 a barrel by 0125 GMT, after gaining 1.3% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 11 cents to $50.74, having slipped earlier in the Asian session. The contract rose 1.4% on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said it would voluntarily cut one million barrels per day (bpd) of output in February and March, after OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, met earlier this week.

"WTI crude seems poised to rise higher as the Biden administration will clamp down on U.S. crude production, the Saudis tentatively alleviated oversupply concerns with their 1-million bpd cut present, and as the dollar's days seem numbered," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A lower dollar makes oil cheaper because the commodity is mostly traded using the greenback.

U.S. crude stocks dropped and fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Crude inventories were down by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, against a Reuters poll showing analysts expected a 2.1 million-barrel decline.

The drop in crude stocks is a typical year-end occurrence as energy companies take oil out of storage to avoid tax bills.

Trump supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, sending it into lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence refused a demand from the president to cancel his loss to Democrat Joe Biden before police declared the situation was secure and the certification of the election result resumed.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 54.64 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 74.0673 Delayed Quote.0.61%
WTI 1.11% 51.021 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/06Investors react after Trump supporters storm Capitol, Dems sweep Senate
RE
01/06Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
RE
01/06Democrat Senate win drives stocks higher, bonds lower
RE
01/06Dollar wallows near multi-year lows after Democrats take control of Senate
RE
01/06Sensex, Nifty rise as Reliance, financials gain
RE
01/06Oil steady after U.S. Capitol drama; tighter supplies in focus
RE
01/06NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
RE
01/06Thai consumer mood drops in Dec for first time in 3 months after virus outbreak
RE
01/06Thailand plans more relief measures after new outbreak
RE
01/06U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ea..
4U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say
5U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ