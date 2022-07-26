Oil steady as demand concerns offset U.S. crude stock drawdown

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on
Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data
that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250
GMT, down 5 cents, or 0.05%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $95.07 a barrel. WTI had
climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session.
"A sharper decline in inventories should support oil prices,
but the rebound was limited by concerns about potential weak
demand, and the White House stated that it will further release
strategic reserves," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at
CMC Markets.
In addition, the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve will
announce an aggressive rate rise later on Wednesday weighed on
sentiment and limited the rise in oil prices, he said.
After Tuesday's settlement, industry group the American
Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States fell
by 4 million barrels last week.
That was four times bigger than the decline expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared
with expectations for a build of 3.5 million barrels, the data
showed.
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
releases its weekly oil report later on Wednesday.
The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will sell an
additional 20 million barrels of oil from the country's
Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced
plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia's
invasion of Ukraine and a recovery in demand following the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The administration said in late March it would release a
record 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from the
SPR. The United States has already sold 125 million barrels from
the reserve with nearly 70 million barrels delivered to
purchasers.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
interest rates by 75-basis-points later on Wednesday,
underlining concern about the outlook for U.S. demand and the
prospect of a stronger dollar, which would make
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers holding
other currencies.
