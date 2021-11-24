Oil steady as investors question reserve release

Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $82.25 a barrel by 1536 GMT, having jumped by 3.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.40 after a 2.3% gain the previous day.

The United States said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool prices after OPEC+ ignored calls to pump more.

Japan will release "a few hundred thousand kilolitres" of oil from its national reserve, but timing has not been decided, its industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.

Analysts said the effect on prices was likely to be short-lived after years of declining investment and a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.

The coordinated release could add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more than 100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"On our pricing model, such a release would be worth less than $2 a barrel, significantly less than the $8 a barrel sell-off that occurred since late October," the bank said in a note with the title "a drop in the ocean".

JP Morgan Global Commodities Research said any impact on oil prices from the release of crude may not be sustained for long.

Attention has now switched to how the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, together known as OPEC+, will react to the joint reserve release.

The group is are to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources from the producer group said.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the move to tap storage was "a one-shot wonder and markets responded appropriately".

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to 604.5 million barrels, their lowest since June 2003, EIA data showed.

A large commercially available stockpile number was due to the sale of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Markets in New York said.

"As a result, the report may appear bearish at first glance, cloaking more bullish factors around gasoline demand."

By Arathy S Nair

By Arathy S Nair