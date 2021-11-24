Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steady as investors question reserve release

11/24/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An aerial view shows Shibushi National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan

(Reuters) -Oil prices were largely steady on Wednesday as investors questioned the effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic reserves and turned their focus to how producers will respond.

Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $82.25 a barrel by 1536 GMT, having jumped by 3.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.40 after a 2.3% gain the previous day.

The United States said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool prices after OPEC+ ignored calls to pump more.

Japan will release "a few hundred thousand kilolitres" of oil from its national reserve, but timing has not been decided, its industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.

Analysts said the effect on prices was likely to be short-lived after years of declining investment and a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.

The coordinated release could add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more than 100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"On our pricing model, such a release would be worth less than $2 a barrel, significantly less than the $8 a barrel sell-off that occurred since late October," the bank said in a note with the title "a drop in the ocean".

JP Morgan Global Commodities Research said any impact on oil prices from the release of crude may not be sustained for long.

Attention has now switched to how the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, together known as OPEC+, will react to the joint reserve release.

The group is are to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources from the producer group said.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the move to tap storage was "a one-shot wonder and markets responded appropriately".

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to 604.5 million barrels, their lowest since June 2003, EIA data showed.

A large commercially available stockpile number was due to the sale of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Markets in New York said.

"As a result, the report may appear bearish at first glance, cloaking more bullish factors around gasoline demand."

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning and Yuka ObayashiEditing by Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)

By Arathy S Nair


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aJPMorgan's Dimon says he regrets China Communist Party comment
RE
11:07aU.S. weekly jobless claims hit 52-year low, economy regaining speed
RE
11:07aU.S. consumer spending surges in October; inflation heats up again
RE
11:00aOil steady as investors question reserve release
RE
10:58aBoE's Tenreyro says she is thinking about rate hike in the medium term
RE
10:57aSouth African rand dips on stronger dollar, stocks fall
RE
10:56aAnalysis - Erdogan unbowed by critics, leaving little stopping lira's collapse
RE
10:55aWall Street slides as retail, tech stocks weigh
RE
10:55aSen. Warren Warns on Critical Fed Nomination to Come; Herrera Won't Take Helm at Bank of Mexico
DJ
10:54aToronto index falls as consumer stocks drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS