Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steady near $70 on hopes of recovering demand

03/12/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hovered near $70 a barrel on Friday, supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Benchmark Brent rose 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $69.66 a barrel by 1058 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.03 a barrel, up 1 cent, or 0.02%. Both recovered from losses earlier in the session during Asian trade.

Brent is set for its eighth straight week of gains after prices touched a 13-month high on Monday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast a stronger oil demand recovery this year, weighted to the second half. OPEC, Russia and its allies decided last week to maintain its output curbs almost unchanged.

"The stronger-than-expected rebound in the second half of this year implies that the global economy and hence oil demand outlook is close to shaking off its COVID woes," PVM analysts said.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline was the most bullish in nearly a decade.

The United States, world's largest oil consumer, saw a big draw on U.S. gasoline stocks last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refining output.

Sustained higher oil prices are expected to encourage U.S. producers to increase output, which could eventually weigh on prices, JP Morgan analysts wrote.

JP Morgan expects U.S. oil output to average 11.36 million bpd this year compared with 11.32 million bpd in 2020.

Commerzbank expects oil to ease to about $60 during 2021.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.84% 5.534 Delayed Quote.3.00%
WTI -0.28% 65.73 Delayed Quote.34.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aTravelInsurance.com Recognized as One of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2021 by Money
SE
06:59aShell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion
RE
06:55aHousingWire Honors DocMagic with Tech 100 Mortgage Award for the Eighth Year in a Row
SE
06:50aCirsova Publishing to Reprint Nearly-Lost Julian Hawthorne Planetary Romance, The Cosmic Courtship’
SE
06:49a'HE'S OK' : Tanzanian envoy denies Magufuli in bad health
RE
06:43aTAKE FIVE : Week of the central banks
RE
06:43aSpanish government will approve new code of "good practice" for banks to implement debt restructuring granted by lenders to companies, economy minister says
RE
06:37aKremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers
RE
06:37aKremlin critic navalny has been moved from jail, his whereabouts are unknown - navalny's twitter account citing lawyers
RE
06:36aChinese steelmaker HBIS aims to reach carbon emissions peak in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs
4RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ