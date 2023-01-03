Advanced search
Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023

01/03/2023 | 03:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, marking a strong start to the New Year, as energy stocks rallied and investors waited for manufacturing data due later in the day.

The blue chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% by 0820 GMT after far outperforming regional peers with a 0.9% rise in 2022.

The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 1.1%, while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.7%.

As crude prices rose, oil majors Shell and BP gained in early trading, pushing the broader energy sector up 4.2%. [O/R]

Markets were also watching for UK manufacturing PMI data for the month of December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year.

Cineworld dropped 17.6% after the British cinema operator said it would not sell any of its assets individually, and that it had not held discussions with AMC Entertainment about the sale of any of its theatres.

Rolls-Royce rose 4.9% to top the FTSE 100, after Jefferies raised the airplane engine maker to "buy" from "hold".

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -1.69% 4.07 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL 0.01% 86.02 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -7.75% 3.359 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 2.03% 7604.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.79% 19192.44 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.00% 1074.54 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 5.97% 98.625 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 2.16% 1552.28 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 1.51% 435.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 1.51% 1006.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.04% 80.445 Delayed Quote.0.00%
