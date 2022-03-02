Oil surges past $110/bbl, stocks rebound as Ukraine fighting flares

(Clears garble in paragraph 13, adds fresh prices)
* Stocks rebound in Europe, rally on Wall Street
* Oil surges tops $110/bbl on Russian supply disruptions
* Bond yields rise, German bund now positive
* Fed's Powell leans toward 25 bps rate hike
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European
stocks rebounded on Wednesday and crude prices surged past $110
a barrel as fighting raged in Ukraine for a seventh day, posing
a challenge for central banks hoping to curb rising inflation.
Gold prices slipped on improving sentiment and U.S. Treasury
yields rose from eight-week lows as investors weighed how
aggressively the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in
coming months with the outlook on growth a major concern.
The Fed will move forward with plans to raise rates this
month to try to tame high inflation, but the war in Ukraine has
made the outlook "highly uncertain" for U.S. policymakers as
they plan ahead, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.
Powell told a congressional committee that he was "inclined
to propose and support a 25-basis-point rate hike" when
policymakers meet in two weeks. Traders now see a 5% probability
of a 50-basis-point rate hike at its meeting in two weeks and a
95% probability of 25-basis-point hike.
Markets are struggling with what happens to growth in Europe
and the U.S. because of the Ukraine conflict, said Marvin Loh,
global macro strategist at State Street.
"This increase in energy prices makes it a challenge for the
Fed because on the one end, it increases inflation," Loh said.
"But, generally speaking, when you get these surges in
energy prices there's a deflationary component associated with
that, because it saps growth elsewhere," he said.
After a week at war, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of
overthrowing Ukraine's government. Ukrainians said a battle
ensued in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Moscow
claimed to have seized.
All 11 S&P sectors advanced, led by energy, and the
major European indices finished the day in a sea of green too,
with commodity-linked stocks making big gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.90%,
rebounding from an earlier decline, and MSCI's gauge of stocks
across the globe gained 0.92%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
1.81%,, the S&P 500 gained 1.77%, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 1.21%.
Euro zone bond yields rose after dramatic declines a day
earlier, with Germany's real yield hitting a record low as
traders assessed the economic fallout of the Ukrainian invasion.
Repricing saw Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the
euro zone, recorded its biggest daily fall since 2011 on
Tuesday. Markets unwound part of those moves, Germany's 10-year
yield up 8.1 basis points to 0.009%. The yield on 10-year
Treasury notes was up 12.6 basis points to 1.837%.
Euro zone inflation soared to another record high last
month, intensifying a policy dilemma for the European Central
Bank, which needs to convey a sense of calm amid war-related
market turmoil and also respond to mounting price pressures.
Oil surged above $110 a barrel after sanctions on Russian
banks disrupted supplies from one of the world's top oil
exporters.
U.S. crude rose 5.6% to $109.18 a barrel and Brent
was at $111.12, up 5.9% on the day.
Aluminum prices bolted to a fresh record peak as investors
fretted that logistics difficulties would block metals supplies
due to tough sanctions on major producer Russia.
Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange
surged to a record of $3,580 a tonne.
The Russian ruble strengthened 7.63% at 103.10
per dollar.
Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings
of ruble-denominated bonds after the Russian central bank put a
temporary halt on coupon payments and a major overseas'
settlement system stopped accepting Russian assets.
JP Morgan analysts said in a note the sanctions on Russia
have "significantly increased the likelihood of a Russia
government hard currency bond default."
The dollar index rose 0.228%, with the euro
down 0.24% to $1.1099.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.60% at 115.58 per dollar.
