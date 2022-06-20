Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices swung higher in
volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies
over slowing global economic growth.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9%, at
$114.13 a barrel. The global benchmark tumbled 7.3% last week
for its first weekly fall in five.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude last traded up 61
cents, or 0.56%, at $110.17 in subdued trade on the Juneteenth
U.S. holiday. Front-month prices slumped 9.2% last week for the
first decline in eight weeks.
"We've got two really competing narratives happening," said
Houston oil consultant Andrew Lipow. "One is sanctions on
Russian supplies (supporting prices). On the other hand, we see
the high prices resulting in some demand destruction."
Brent prices on Monday touched their lowest in a month
before recovering.
"Supplies will remain tight and continue supporting high oil
prices. The norm for ICE Brent is still around the $120-mark,"
said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.
"The bullish case remains far more convincing," said Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Western sanctions have reduced access to oil from Russia
after its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special
operation."
Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more
likely after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday the
largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a
century to contain a surge in inflation.
Similar tightening approaches by the Bank of England and
Swiss National Bank last week ensued.
"Friday’s steep price fall can be seen as a delayed reaction
to the concerns about recession that have already been weighing
on the prices of other commodities for some time," said
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
While China's crude oil imports from Russia in May soared
55% from a year earlier to a record high, displacing Saudi
Arabia as the top supplier, China's export quotas have resulted
in declining oil product shipments.
Tight refined products markets have supported oil prices.
Analysts expect limited summer increases from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its
allies, a group known collectively as OPEC+.
Libya's oil production has remained volatile following
blockades by groups in the country's east, with its output most
recently pegged at 700,000 per day.
Meanwhile, prospects are dwindling for Iranian sanctions
relief that could result in a meaningful increase in the
country's crude exports.
There has been some mitigation for tight supply with the
release of strategic petroleum reserves, led by the United
States. Weekly crude output in the United States, the world's
top producer, has also returned to pre-pandemic levels as the
rig count slowly grows.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Isabel Kua in
Singapore
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Susan Fenton)