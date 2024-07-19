STORY: :: Two oil tankers are on fire off Singapore waters, though the crew members have been rescued

:: July 19, 2024

:: At Sea

:: Republic of Singapore Navy

:: The Republic of Singapore Air Force/ LCP Dilan Lau

:: Singapore

The Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile and the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I were about 55 km (34 miles) northeast of the Singaporean island of Pedra Branca on the eastern approach to the Singapore Straits, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

The owner of the Hafnia Nile said the vessel was involved in a collision with the Ceres I.

The 22 crew of the Hafnia Nile and the 40 on the Ceres I were all accounted for, said the MPA, which was alerted to the fire at 6:15 a.m. (2215 GMT)

Photographs released by the Singapore Navy showed thick black smoke billowing from one tanker and crew being rescued from life rafts and flown to hospital.