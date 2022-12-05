Oil tankers queue up off Turkey as price cap on Russian crude kicks in - FT

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off
the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on
Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance
for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Around 19 crude oil tankers were waiting to cross Turkish
waters on Monday, the report said, citing ship brokers, oil
traders and satellite tracking services.
A $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven
nations, Australia and the 27 European Union states on Russian
seaborne crude oil took effect this week, the latest Western
measure to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The agreement allows Russian oil to be shipped to
third-party countries using tankers from G7 and European Union
member states, insurance companies and credit institutions only
if the cargo is bought at or below the cap.
Russia said on Monday that a Western price cap on its oil
would destabilise global energy markets but would not affect its
ability to sustain what it calls its "special military
operation" in Ukraine.
According to the Financial Times' report, four oil industry
executives said Turkey had demanded new proof of full insurance
coverage for any vessels navigating its straits in light of the
measures.
Turkey’s ministry of transport and infrastructure did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The vessels had dropped anchor near the Bosphorus and
Dardanelles, the two straits linking Russia’s Black Sea ports to
international markets.
The first tanker arrived on Nov. 29 and has been ever
waiting since, the report quoted a ship broker who asked not to
be named as saying.
