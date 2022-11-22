Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil theft cost Nigeria $2 bln Jan-August, report finds

11/22/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria lost more than $2 billion to oil theft during the first eight months of this year, an investigation by the country's Senate found on Tuesday.

Large-scale theft from Nigeria's pipelines has throttled exports, forced some companies to shut in production, crippled the country's finances and knocked the country off its position as Africa's top oil producer.

An ad hoc committee of the Senate, Nigeria's upper house of parliament, undertook an investigation into the impact of the theft.

Its findings were presented to the Senate in a report that found only 66% of the country's oil production could be "effectively guaranteed".

The other 33%, it said, was affected by theft and lost production "due to the third party easy access on land terrain".

"The country has lost over $2 Billion to oil theft between January and August 2022, which lost revenue ordinarily would have supported the country, fiscal deficits and budget implementation," the report said.

State-owned oil company NNPC Ltd has said production is starting to improve after Nigeria's coordinated interventions, including contracts with companies owned by former militants, to crack down on theft.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 88.47 Delayed Quote.12.58%
WTI 0.96% 81.117 Delayed Quote.6.40%
Latest news "Economy"
02:56pMexico headline inflation seen easing in early November, core inflation up
RE
02:54pBolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results
RE
02:53pGeneric drugmakers Teva and Sandoz make major push to biosimilars
RE
02:52pBank of England projects more than 30 bln pounds of annual QE losses
RE
02:50pDigital Currency Group owed $575 million by Genesis Trading's crypto lending arm
RE
02:48pU.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
RE
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:41pU.S. Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns
RE
02:36pDigital currency group on pace to do $800 mln in revenue this ye…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
3Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance
4Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
5Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..

HOT NEWS