Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on
Friday but were on track for a weekly decline amid fears of
sharp interest rate hikes that would slam global growth and hit
fuel demand.
Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3%, to
$91.08 a barrel as at 0315 GMT, but were down 1.9% for the week
so far.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.20 a barrel, but were also down
1.9% on a weekly basis.
"Today's morning rebound for oil prices can only be
described as a short-term correction, as the Fed will raise
interest rates by 75bp or 100bp next week," said Leon Li, an
analyst at CMC Markets.
"Although the probability of a 100 bp rate hike is
relatively small, it would bring uncertainty to market
sentiment. So there is still a risk that oil prices could drop
lower next week."
Both benchmarks are headed for a third consecutive weekly
loss, hurt partly by a strong U.S. dollar, which makes oil more
expensive for buyers using other currencies. The dollar index
ticked down on Friday but held near last week's high
above 110.
Investors are bracing for a U.S. rate hike next week after
data showed underlying inflation broadening out, and amid
growing concerns of a global recession.
The market was also rattled by the International Energy
Agency's outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the
fourth quarter due to a weaker demand outlook for China.
"Oil fundamentals are still mostly bearish as China's demand
outlook remains a big question mark and as the inflation
fighting Fed seems poised to weaken the U.S. economy," OANDA
analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Analysts said sentiment suffered from comments by the U.S.
Department of Energy that it was unlikely to seek to refill the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve until after fiscal 2023.
On the supply side, the market has found some support on
dwindling expectations of a return of Iranian crude, as Western
officials played down prospects of reviving a nuclear accord
with Tehran.
Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said that supported the
bank's view that oil markets will tighten by the end of the year
and Brent will return to $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter.
Oil prices may also be supported in the fourth quarter as
OPEC+ members are likely to discuss production cuts at its
October meeting, and as Europe would face an energy crisis amid
uncertainty on oil and gas supply from Russia, added CMC's Li.
