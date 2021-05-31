Log in
Oil trades near $70 a barrel on improving demand outlook

05/31/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A diesel fuel nozzle with new European labels to standardise gas pumps in the EU zone is seen at a petrol station in Nice

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Oil prices firmed on Monday, with Brent trading near $70 a barrel, underpinned by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond.

Brent crude futures last traded up 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $69.32 a barrel at 1614 GMT, having earlier touched a session high of $69.82. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.87 a barrel, up 55 cents, or 0.8%.

U.S. and UK markets are closed on Monday due to public holidays.

Both contracts are on track for a second monthly gain as analysts expect oil demand growth to outstrip supply despite the possible return of Iranian crude and condensate exports.

"Despite the mobility restrictions that are still in place, oil demand is recovering dynamically around the world," Commerzbank said.

Iran has been in talks with world powers since April, working on steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia will meet on Tuesday.

The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stay the course on plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July.

"Trading excitement often drives the market just before OPEC+ meetings, and there is confidence that the oil producer group will demonstrate supply restraint at its meeting on Tuesday," Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy said in a note to clients.

A Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for the alliance kept its global oil demand growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at about 6 million barrels per day, two sources from the group told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, crude output in the United States soared 14.3% in March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Friday, while Baker Hughes data showed the number of oil and gas rigs in operation rose for a 10th month in a row last week.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by David Evans and Christina Fincher)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 69.26 Delayed Quote.34.24%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.56% 584.8517 Delayed Quote.32.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.47% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
WTI 0.47% 66.85 Delayed Quote.39.68%
