(Reuters) - An oil truck collided with a minibus on Saturday in western Ukraine, killing 14 people, including a six-year-old child, and leaving a single survivor, Emergency Services said.

The report, on the Telegram messaging app, was accompanied by pictures of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield in Rivne region. It said the survivor was in serious condition and being treated for her injuries.

