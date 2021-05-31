Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves

05/31/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack used to help lift crude oil from a well in South Texas

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Monday, with Brent trading near $70 a barrel on growing optimism that fuel demand will grow in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to see how producers will respond at this week's OPEC+ meeting.

Trading was thin as U.S. and UK markets were closed on Monday due to public holidays. Brent crude futures settled up 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $69.32 a barrel, off the a session high of $69.82. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% and last traded at $66.91 a barrel. Both contracts were set for a second monthly gain.

Analysts expect oil demand growth to outstrip supply despite the possible return of Iranian crude and condensate exports.

"Despite the mobility restrictions that are still in place, oil demand is recovering dynamically around the world," Commerzbank said.

Iran has been in talks with world powers since April, working on steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia will meet on Tuesday.

The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stay the course on plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July.

"Trading excitement often drives the market just before OPEC+ meetings, and there is confidence that the oil producer group will demonstrate supply restraint at its meeting on Tuesday," Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy said in a note to clients.

A Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for the alliance kept its global oil demand growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at about 6 million barrels per day, two sources from the group told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, crude output in the United States soared 14.3% in March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Friday, while Baker Hughes data showed the number of oil and gas rigs in operation rose for a 10th month in a row last week.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by David Evans, Christina Fincher and David Gregorio)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.75% 69.44 Delayed Quote.34.24%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.56% 584.8517 Delayed Quote.32.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 73.409 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
WTI 0.49% 66.887 Delayed Quote.39.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pOil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves
RE
02:16pEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
RE
01:47pIndian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
RE
01:34pItaly takes back motorways as Atlantia investors approve sale
RE
12:58pBANK OF CANADA  : COVID-19 and Implications for Automation
PU
12:56pDispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources
RE
12:44pExclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft
RE
12:44pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN  : Minister Ng announces the launch of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund
PU
12:37pFrench judges question fugitive former Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
12:36pWORLD BANK  : Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
3Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..

HOT NEWS