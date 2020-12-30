Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories

12/30/2020 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil gained more ground on Wednesday as a U.S. coronavirus fiscal aid package and a decline in crude oil inventories lifted prices.

Brent crude futures rose 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $51.28 a barrel, by 0255 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 29 cents, or 0.6%, to $48.29.

"Oil prices have remained supported by a weaker U.S. dollar overnight and have finally found a friend in the API inventory report," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker.

"This morning the American Petroleum Institute reported a much larger draw versus consensus in crude oil inventories for the week ending December 25."

The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two years against the euro as currency traders looked past a new delay in U.S. stimulus cheques and maintained bets that additional financial aid was still likely.

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted to meet President Donald Trump's demand to increase direct COVID-19 aid payments to Americans hurting from the pandemic to $2,000.

Asian shares retreated as investors cashed in on a recent rally, while the euro flirted with highs not seen in more than 2-1/2 years on as hopes of a gradual global economic recovery.

Oil prices could gain strength as vaccination programmes around the world begin next year, allowing countries to relax restrictions on movement and business activity.

U.S. physical crude oil grades strengthened on Tuesday as the API reported a decline in stockpiles, dealers said.

Crude oil stocks fell by 4.8 million barrels last week to about 492.9 million barrels, exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.6 million barrels, data from API showed.

In the short-term, concerns over coronavirus lockdowns are likely to cap gains.

A new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom has led to the reimposition of movement restrictions, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices, while hospitalizations and infections have surged in parts of Europe and Africa.

Fossil-fuel demand in coming years could remain softer even after the pandemic as countries seek to limit emissions to slow climate change. Major oil companies, such as BP Plc and Total SE, published forecasts that include scenarios where global oil demand may have peaked in 2019.

A Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, also looms over the market.

OPEC+ is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market. The group is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, and Russia supports another increase of the same amount in February.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)

By Naveen Thukral


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.13% 525.33 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 51.12 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.06% 171.64 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.53% 73.441 Delayed Quote.19.23%
WTI 0.08% 48.097 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aIndonesia says $9.8 billion EV battery MOU agreed with LG Energy Solution
RE
01:05aOil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories
RE
01:00aU.S. Treasury yields 2020 drop makes way for slow grind back in 2021
RE
12:43aTop 8 USSEC Moments of 2020
PU
12:43aTurkish Poultry Industry Prepares for 2021
PU
12:43aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Research Shows Pigs Benefit from Soy-Protein Diet
PU
12:36aDollar trampled as riskier assets rally on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:30aSensex, Nifty pause after record run as financials slip on profit-taking
RE
12:29aLondon copper rises as dollar hits multi-year lows
RE
12:28aAPPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Chile could greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine 'within days of U.S./UK approval, gove..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ