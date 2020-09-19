Oil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields

HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc
halted some oil production and began evacuating workers from a
U.S. Gulf of Mexico platform, the company said on Saturday, as a
new tropical storm flared.
Beta, the 23rd named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season, formed in the Bay of Campeche and was forecast to
gradually strengthen and soak the Texas coast all week, the
National Hurricane Center said.
The NHC reduced its maximum wind forecast to 75 miles per
hour (120 kph), just above tropical storm intensity. Drier air
aloft will limit the storm's strength and may prevent it from
becoming a hurricane, the NHC said in a Saturday update.
Shell was removing non-essential employees from its Perdido
platform in the western Gulf of Mexico and securing nearby
drilling rigs, the company said. Occidental Petroleum Corp
, which operates in the same area, also began
implementing storm procedures, it said.
Hess Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp. were
monitoring conditions on Saturday but offshore facilities have
not been affected, both said. Chevron Corp has not newly
evacuated staff and there was no impact from storm Beta on
production at its operated facilities, the company said.
Beta was churning about 245 miles (995 km) south of Lake
Charles, Louisiana at 10 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT) and moving 3 miles
per hour (6 kph) to the northwest, the NHC said. It issued a
hurricane watch for most of the Texas coast and warned of up to
10 inches (25 cm) of rain along the northwest Gulf coast from
the slow moving storm.
If Beta reaches hurricane strength, defined as maximum winds
greater than 74 mph on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it would be the
third Gulf of Mexico hurricane in less than a month. Hurricane
Sally slammed into Alabama on Wednesday with winds of up to 105
mph (170 kph) and Laura hit southwest Louisiana with 150 mph
winds.
There were 37 platforms on Friday that remained unstaffed,
with oil output cut by 396,554 barrels per day and natural gas
by 435 million cubic feet per day in the wake of Hurricane
Sally.
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for
17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of U.S. natural gas
production.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba; Editing by
William Mallard and Daniel Wallis)